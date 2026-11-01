Fadnavis accuses Congress of ‘Samvidhan chori’ during Emergency

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday accused the Congress of undermining the Constitution and democratic institutions during the Emergency, hitting back at the Opposition's "vote chori" allegations by claiming that the party had itself committed "Samvidhan chori" (theft of the Constitution).

Addressing the BJP's 'Save Democracy' march in Thane, Fadnavis alleged that international forces and social media algorithms were being used to spread misinformation and destabilise the country, and described the march as a fight against attempts to create anarchy.

"Those who shout 'vote chori' have themselves committed 'Samvidhan chori'. They are the real Constitution thieves," he remarked.

Citing the 1975 Allahabad High Court verdict that set aside then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s election, the chief minister noted that the Supreme Court subsequently granted her only conditional relief, and alleged that the Congress government brought constitutional amendments with retrospective effect specifically to prevent the judiciary from examining her election.

"The Congress, under Indira Gandhi's leadership, was the first to subvert the Constitution, the judiciary, and democracy in the country," he claimed.

Referring to the 42nd Constitutional Amendment introduced during the Emergency, Fadnavis alleged that the Congress government systematically weakened the safeguards protecting fundamental rights.

He asserted that it was only after the Janata Party came to power in 1977 that further amendments were passed to restore these protections and ensure the Prime Minister remained subject to the Constitution.