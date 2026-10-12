Devendra Fadnavis accuses Rahul Gandhi of undermining constitution, pressuring Supreme Court

CM Fadnavis said Rahul Gandhi’s march at the Supreme Court is unlawful and that such a protest has not been held anywhere.

He said, “Let the independent institutions do their work. Rahul Gandhi sought the appointment of the Chief Justice of India, and he wanted to hand over the letter complaining against Gyanesh Kumar, chief of the ECI. It has not been mentioned anywhere in the Constitution that such things are permitted. This is an insult to the Supreme Court and the Constitution as well. There is a deliberate attempt to undermine the values and functioning of these independent institutions. The country runs as per its laws and the Constitution, but Rahul Gandhi has no respect for it,” CM Fadnavis alleged.

Fadnavis said Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother, Indira Gandhi, had frozen the basic fundamental rights of the people by amending the Indian Constitution.

“Indira Gandhi amended the Constitution in such a way that people lost their right to go to court against violations of their fundamental rights. Rahul Gandhi wants to repeat history, but we will not allow any kind of amendment to the Constitution that Rahul Gandhi is planning. We will also come out on the streets against this conspiracy,” Fadnavis said.

He also said that social media algorithms are favouring Rahul Gandhi because social media firms are earning revenue through videos of protests at Jantar Mantar. He said this fact has been admitted by social media firms. “Congress is trying to bring anarchy to the country, but we will not allow this to happen,” Fadnavis said.