In show of strength, opposition leaders march to SC againt 'vote chori', SIR

Opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge marched towards the Supreme Court on Monday, joined by hundreds of supporters and activists, in a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The ‘March for Democracy’ saw leaders of several INDIA bloc parties take to the streets amid heavy police deployment and barricades along the route. The protesters raised slogans against the government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging large-scale voter deletions and vowing to fight what they termed ‘vote chori’.

When police stopped the procession at Bhagwan Dass Road, several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, climbed atop a vehicle as the marchers crossed the barricades and moved forward.

Among those who joined the march were Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(M) leader M A Baby and NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule. Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy were also present.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Mukul Wasnik, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, IUML leader E T Mohammed Basheer and activist Yogendra Yadav, joined the demonstration.