Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court against alleged voter deletions, SIR irregularities

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition (LOP) and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging large-scale deletions from electoral rolls and alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The plea has also been filed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trnamool Congress Party (TMC) MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (Pawar) (NCP-SCP) leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, Congress Party of India's (CPI) D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Majhi, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML leader) E T Mohammed Basheer.

The development comes a day after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant declined a request made by Gandhi, and the INDIA bloc's request for a meeting with him to discuss the alleged electoral irregularities, SIR and action against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar.

The CJI's office, in an email reply sent on Sunday, told Congress leaders -- LOP Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, that he cannot meet them as the issue is sub judice and they should approach the court through a proper petition if they seek judicial intervention in the issue.

The statement from CJI office said, “Reply to request from Rahul Gandhi etc, sent on their mail, request rejected with reasons. This matter (SIR) is subjudice before the court on the judicial side and CJI Surya Kant himself heads the Bench. CJI cannot issue any direction if any, after such a meeting on the administrative side. If Rahul Gandhi and Kharge wants to be heard on the issue, they are free to file a petition, the matter is listed on Tuesday, they can even file a petition tomorrow. It shall be entertained. The leaders are free to approach the court on judicial side for protection of their fundamental rights."

LOP in Lok Sabha Gandhi and LOP in Rajya Sabha Kharge had earlier on Saturday sought time from the CJI to meet him Monday between 4-5 pm to present a memorandum demanding an end to "vote chori", stopping SIR and demanding resignation of CEC Kumar.

Gandhi, who had announced an INDIA bloc march to the Supreme Court on October 13, said youth had come out peacefully with love in their hearts, not hatred, but were beaten by cops and BJP goons. "This is not the India we want," he said.