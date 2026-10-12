‘SC doors open to everyone’: CJI Surya Kant amid INDIA Bloc’s protest march

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant said on Monday that every Indian citizen has the right to approach the courts and that the Supreme Court’s doors remain open to everyone, amid the INDIA bloc’s planned protest march against the Election Commission (EC).

Responding to the opposition bloc’s request for a meeting, the CJI said he had received a letter on Sunday and replied the same night, explaining why he would be unable to meet the delegation.

“I received a letter yesterday regarding a meeting request, and I responded to it last night, outlining the reasons why I will be unable to meet,” Justice Surya Kant told reporters after the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) 33rd Foundation Day function.

He emphasised that any citizen or elected representative could approach the court to seek legal relief.

“The Supreme Court’s doors are open to everyone. Any petition from any common citizen or member of an elected body is welcome. Every Indian citizen has the right to approach the court, and we will hear their concerns and grant whatever is due under the law,” he said.

Earlier, Justice Surya Kant had declined the INDIA bloc leaders’ request for a meeting to submit a representation concerning alleged electoral irregularities. He said they should approach the court by filing a petition, as the matter was already sub judice.

According to people familiar with the development, a reasoned response explaining the grounds for declining the meeting was sent to the opposition leaders by email.