‘SC doors open to everyone’: CJI Surya Kant amid INDIA Bloc’s protest march

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant said on Monday that every Indian citizen has the right to approach the courts and that the Supreme Court’s doors remain open to everyone, amid the INDIA bloc’s planned protest march against the Election Commission (EC).
Responding to the opposition bloc’s request for a meeting, the CJI said he had received a letter on Sunday and replied the same night, explaining why he would be unable to meet the delegation.
“I received a letter yesterday regarding a meeting request, and I responded to it last night, outlining the reasons why I will be unable to meet,” Justice Surya Kant told reporters after the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) 33rd Foundation Day function.
He emphasised that any citizen or elected representative could approach the court to seek legal relief.
“The Supreme Court’s doors are open to everyone. Any petition from any common citizen or member of an elected body is welcome. Every Indian citizen has the right to approach the court, and we will hear their concerns and grant whatever is due under the law,” he said.
Earlier, Justice Surya Kant had declined the INDIA bloc leaders’ request for a meeting to submit a representation concerning alleged electoral irregularities. He said they should approach the court by filing a petition, as the matter was already sub judice.
According to people familiar with the development, a reasoned response explaining the grounds for declining the meeting was sent to the opposition leaders by email.
Sources said the response highlighted that the concerns raised by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and other delegation members would be more appropriately addressed through judicial proceedings rather than by submitting a memorandum through the administrative route.
The Congress and other opposition parties are scheduled to march to the Supreme Court on Monday as part of their ongoing protest against the Election Commission. The INDIA bloc has been demanding accountability from the poll body over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened across central Delhi ahead of the planned march. Barricades have been erected at several locations, and entry and exit at certain Metro stations will remain closed until 4 pm on 12 October 2026, for security reasons.
Security personnel have been deployed along Barakhamba Road and near Mandi House. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have also been stationed alongside Delhi Police personnel as part of the security arrangements.
(With inputs from PTI)