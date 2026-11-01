'INDIA bloc rally will be final nail in coffin of Congress' political future': Nadda

Union minister JP Nadda on Sunday slammed the opposition INDIA bloc's rally as a "foolish and designed drama" and said it will prove to be the final "nail in the coffin" of Congress' "political downfall".

Nadda alleged that the protest was part of a well-thought-out conspiracy to surrender democracy to anarchy and disorder.

In an apparent reference to the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Nadda claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's objective behind organising it on Sunday was to rub salt into the wounds of "Sikh brothers".

"Removing the democratically elected government by conspiring to spread riots and anarchy in Delhi, adversely impacting the earnings of shopkeepers and traders in Delhi during the festive season and defaming the country are other objectives of the rally," the senior BJP leader told reporters.

"The day of November 1 is the ugliest and darkest blot on India's democratic history. On this very day, goons patronised by Congress massacred our innocent Sikh brothers. Thousands and lakhs of Sikh families became homeless overnight."

Nadda said India is a strong democracy and will not be run by riot-based politics, but by the Constitution and the mandate of the people.

“Whatever is happening today at Ramlila Maidan is not respect for democracy, but a well-thought-out conspiracy to surrender democracy to anarchy and disorder.

"This is a foolish and designed drama of people who have been defeated and repeatedly rejected by the public. The public understands this very well,” he charged.

The Opposition alliance is holding the 'Chalo Dilli' protest in the national capital as part of its campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Rahul Gandhi, listen carefully. You cannot hide the dark history of November 1. You cannot escape answering for the tears of Delhi's traders," Nadda said, adding, "Your rally will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of Congress' political downfall."

(With inputs from PTI)