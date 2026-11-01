INDIA bloc rally LIVE updates | Supporters gather at Ramlila Maidan for mega Opposition rally

The INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, will hold its mega rally at Ramlila Maidan against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of the electoral rolls. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has appealed to people, including students and civil society groups, to join the gathering, scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm, describing it as a movement to defend democracy and the Constitution
Sunday's mobilisation follows a symbolic 'public impeachment' of Kumar held by the INDIA bloc at Kharge's residence on Saturday. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presided over the proceedings; Kharge moved a resolution listing the Opposition's charges against the CEC, and Rahul Gandhi delivered the concluding remarks before it was adopted.
The INDIA bloc has been holding a series of protests against what it describes as 'vote chori', accusing the Election Commission of facilitating large-scale deletion of voters' names through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have also approached President Droupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court over the issue.