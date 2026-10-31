LIVE | INDIA bloc's symbolic 'public impeachment' of Gyanesh Kumar underway; Kharge lists six allegations against CEC

Kharge said India had granted universal adult franchise from the time its Constitution came into effect, extending voting rights to women, Dalits, the poor and marginalised sections irrespective of their backgrounds.

Kharge contrasted India's approach with that of countries such as the US, Australia, Canada, the UK and France, where women were not granted voting rights immediately when democratic systems were established.

He also alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had opposed universal voting rights at the time, saying it had raised objections to the principle.