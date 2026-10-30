INDIA bloc postpones 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh Kumar to October 31

The INDIA bloc has postponed its proposed 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, scheduled for Friday, due to rains in the national capital, sources said.

The impeachment proceedings are to be held on October 31, a day before the Opposition's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan against alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, they said.

The event was to be held at the official residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the Opposition failed to secure permission to organise it at venues such as the Constitution Club and Talkatora Stadium.

The INDIA bloc had planned a three-hour mock impeachment, with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presiding over the proceedings. Kharge was to move the motion against the CEC, while Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to deliver the concluding remarks.

At least 30 speakers representing 21 political parties, besides civil society members and people affected by the SIR exercise, were expected to participate.

The move is part of the Opposition's escalating campaign against Kumar, whom it has accused of partisan conduct and mishandling the revision of electoral rolls. The parties have been demanding his resignation, alleging that the exercise has resulted in the large-scale deletion of eligible voters.