Congress steps up mobilisation for November 1 INDIA bloc rally, aims for ‘biggest-ever’ show of strength

The Congress leadership on Saturday held meetings with heads of its frontal organisations and Delhi unit leaders to review preparations for the INDIA bloc rally and march scheduled for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, aiming to make it the opposition's biggest-ever mobilisation against alleged “vote chori”.

The meetings came a day after the party leadership held discussions with its leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as it mobilises its rank and file to ensure a large turnout at the rally.

The Congress plans to make the November 1 gathering a major show of strength, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal met the heads of the party's frontal organisations at the AICC headquarters, Indira Bhawan, in the morning. He later held a meeting with office-bearers of the Delhi Congress, attended by AICC treasurer Ajay Maken.

“We continued our meetings to take stock of preparations for the INDIA Bloc Mega Rally against Vote Chori on November 1st, as we met with Chairpersons and In-charges of various frontals and departments at Indira Bhavan today,” Venugopal said in a post on X.