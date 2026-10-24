INDIA bloc to hold mock impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Oct 30 at Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel

NEW DELHI: The Opposition INDIA bloc is planning to hold a mock Parliament session and mock impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi on October 30, ahead of its November 1 joint rally

The programme would take forward a proposal discussed by Opposition parties, civil society groups and student representatives earlier this month.

Although the earlier plan was to hold the event on October 28, an opposition leader said the date changed because no suitable venue was available. The leader said Talkatora Stadium was one of the options considered, but it was unavailable.

Speaking to the TNIE, CPI general secretary D Raja said that the mock Parliament and impeachment session will be held at the Ashoka Hotel lawns on October 30 in the afternoon.

The TNIE had reported on October 13 that the proposal for a mock impeachment of the CEC came up at a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, civil society representatives and student representatives. Convened by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over high tea, the meeting discussed ways to sustain their agitation to restore democracy.

The proposed mock impeachment would give the Opposition a public platform to lay out its case against Kumar as it intensifies its demand for his removal. The plan is to invite judges, legal experts and members of the public for a detailed discussion, a leader said.

The idea was accepted unanimously in the INDIA bloc meeting because such a programme would allow the issues to be examined at length and help convey the Opposition’s concerns to the public, the leader added.

The proposed October 30 programme would precede the alliance’s November 1 joint rally, placing a public discussion on its demand for Kumar’s removal ahead of the mobilisation.

A leader said the opposition parties are also planning to submit an impeachment notice to be moved in Parliament for the third time.