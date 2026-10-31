Stage set for INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan mega rally as leaders, supporters begin arriving in Delhi

The stage is set for the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with opposition leaders and supporters from different states beginning to reach the national capital for a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

With a large tricolour canopy erected over the main stage, separate arrangements for representatives of INDIA bloc parties and security preparations in place, the Opposition is gearing up for a march from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan, followed by a rally that is expected to bring together political parties, student groups and civil society organisations.

The mobilisation is not confined to the alliance's political constituents.

The INDIA bloc has appealed to students, youth, women, workers and civil society members to join the demonstration, while the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations have also extended support.

The CJP, a youth-led outfit founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has also extended support to the November 1 mobilisation, reiterating its demand for Kumar's resignation and saying it would stand with organisations fighting for free and fair elections.

The march, named 'Chalo Dilli', will begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the rally is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm. Leaders of the INDIA bloc are expected to travel in open buses from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to the starting point of the march.

Preparations at Ramlila Maidan have gathered pace over the past few days.

Workers have erected a large tricolour tent over the main stage for senior opposition leaders, while a second stage is being arranged for representatives of INDIA bloc state units. Rows of white canopy tents have been put up, metal barricades installed to regulate movement and temporary platforms assembled, while trucks have been bringing in chairs and other material.

Separate entry gates and enclosures are being arranged for different categories of attendees. Organisers have been asked to deploy volunteers to regulate the crowd, arrange drinking water and separate toilets for women, and coordinate parking with traffic police. Overnight stay at the venue is not permitted.