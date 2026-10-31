Over 4,000 cops, CAPF companies to be deployed for INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan

More than 4,000 police personnel, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, will be deployed for the INDIA bloc rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with the venue divided into 14 security zones and more than 200 CCTV cameras installed for surveillance, PTI reported, quoting officials.
The rally is expected to draw around 50,000 people. Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made along the march route from Minto Bridge to Ramlila Maidan and at the venue, according to officials cited by PTI.
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, accompanied by senior officers, including the special commissioner, joint commissioner and deputy commissioners of the Central and New Delhi districts, inspected the arrangements at Minto Road and Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.
An official told PTI that police personnel from different districts, along with CAPF companies, would be deployed along the route and at the rally ground to manage the crowd and maintain law and order.
In a related development, the deployment of 270 CAPF companies, brought in earlier this month in view of a series of protests, has been extended for the third time, until November 16. Delhi Police has been tasked with coordinating their deployment across the city.
"More than 200 cameras have been installed for surveillance. We will monitor crowd formation, entry and exit points and check for any criminal elements entering the venue," a senior police officer told PTI.
The security arrangements will also include drone surveillance and body-worn cameras. A control room has been set up inside the ground to monitor the situation, while anti-riot vehicles and other surveillance equipment will remain on standby to deal with any eventuality.
The venue has been divided into 14 zones, each to be supervised by an officer of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank. Two of the zones will be monitored by an additional deputy commissioner of police-rank officer, while senior officers will oversee the overall arrangements, officials said.
Entry will be permitted through designated gates, with attendees required to undergo security checks, including metal detector screening.
Ramlila Maidan can accommodate around 45,000 to 50,000 people when empty. However, with chairs, enclosures and designated passageways in place, police estimate that the rally can accommodate around 30,000 to 40,000 people, according to officials.
Space will be reserved for crowd spillover to prevent overcrowding and any stampede-like situation. Additional attendees arriving at the venue will be accommodated in designated areas outside the ground, an officer told PTI.
The rally has been permitted between 10 am and 5 pm. Police have asked the organisers to deploy volunteers to regulate the crowd, facilitate the movement of attendees and arrange drinking water.
Separate entry gates have been designated for different categories of attendees, including VIPs, officials said.
Around 150 additional traffic police personnel will be deployed at key intersections to regulate vehicular movement. Traffic diversions will be implemented at various intersections, while pedestrian movement will remain unaffected, officials told PTI.
Special arrangements will be made to ensure uninterrupted passage for ambulances and emergency vehicles heading towards LNJP Hospital and GB Pant Hospital.
Police have also asked the organisers to share details of invitees, volunteers and buses bringing attendees to the rally, and coordinate with traffic police on parking arrangements. Organisers have been directed to ensure discipline and avoid speeches that could disturb communal harmony.
Meanwhile, traders in areas surrounding Ramlila Maidan have expressed concern that the rally and the accompanying traffic restrictions could disrupt business ahead of Diwali, PTI reported.