Over 4,000 cops, CAPF companies to be deployed for INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan

More than 4,000 police personnel, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, will be deployed for the INDIA bloc rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with the venue divided into 14 security zones and more than 200 CCTV cameras installed for surveillance, PTI reported, quoting officials.

The rally is expected to draw around 50,000 people. Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made along the march route from Minto Bridge to Ramlila Maidan and at the venue, according to officials cited by PTI.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, accompanied by senior officers, including the special commissioner, joint commissioner and deputy commissioners of the Central and New Delhi districts, inspected the arrangements at Minto Road and Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.

An official told PTI that police personnel from different districts, along with CAPF companies, would be deployed along the route and at the rally ground to manage the crowd and maintain law and order.

In a related development, the deployment of 270 CAPF companies, brought in earlier this month in view of a series of protests, has been extended for the third time, until November 16. Delhi Police has been tasked with coordinating their deployment across the city.