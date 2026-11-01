Jaishankar meets Russian, Polish, South Korean counterparts; discusses Ukraine, West Asia

WASHINGTON: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate meetings with his Russian, Polish and South Korean counterparts in the US, discussing the Ukraine conflict, the situation in West Asia, bilateral ties and multilateral issues.

The meetings took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta.

In a social media post, Jaishankar said he "discussed the Ukraine conflict, Gulf situation and multilateral issues" with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The External Affairs Minister also met Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, with discussions focusing on the Ukraine conflict, India-EU ties and the G20.

Poland is attending this year's G20 meetings as a full participant following an invitation from the US.

It has also expressed interest in securing permanent membership of the grouping.

"My meeting with DPM & FM RadosÅaw Sikorski @sikorskiradek of Poland focused on the Ukraine conflict, India-EU ties and the G20," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also met South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and discussed bilateral cooperation and other multilateral issues.

"Appreciated the stocktaking with @FMChoHyun of the Republic of Korea of our bilateral cooperation, as also the discussion on G20 and multilateral issues," he said.

After two days of brainstorming on global affairs, Jaishankar and fellow G20 foreign ministers attended the college football game between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"Happy to introduce my fellow foreign ministers to the quintessential American sport of football and welcome them to #GatorNation," Rubio posted on social media after escorting the visitors to the stands of the stadium.

Rubio's son Anthony plays as a running back for the Florida Gators and is in his fourth season with the team.