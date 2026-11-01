Jharkhand: Constable arrested for raping woman inside police station

RANCHI: A police constable was arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside Gamharia police station in Seraikela-Kharsawan, where she had gone seeking police assistance after a dispute with her husband on Saturday.
Five police personnel, including the officer-in-charge of the police station, were also suspended for negligence of duty following the incident, which allegedly took place on the night of October 29.
According to reports, the woman had an altercation with her husband on Thursday evening and left home, fearing that she might be assaulted by him. She then took shelter at a neighbour's house and contacted the police through her mobile phone.
A PCR van subsequently reached the house and brought her to Gamharia police station that night.
The woman alleged the police personnel on duty provided her with a room to rest. While she was resting, the accused constable Neeraj Lakra, who was posted as a wireless operator at the police station, allegedly raped her.
After the incident, Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiary directed Seraikela Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anubhav Bhardwaj to investigate the matter. Following the SDPO's report, the accused was arrested and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.
Based on the statement given by the woman, an FIR has been registered. "A thorough investigation is underway in strict accordance with legal procedures, and no one found guilty in this matter will be spared,” said Bhardwaj.
"The accused constable has been arrested, and further legal action is being taken," he added.
According to police sources, the clothes allegedly worn by the accused at the time of the incident have been seized. The process of sending them to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Ranchi for examination was underway.
Meanwhile, the BJP has criticised the incident, alleging that such cases have become frequent in Jharkhand due to a lack of accountability in the police administration.
State BJP President, Aditya Sahu, alleged that police officers secured postings by paying money to their seniors and facilitated the illegal extraction of sand, iron ore and coal under the patronage of those in power. He claimed that such practices had eroded public confidence in the ruling coalition comprising the JMM, Congress and RJD.