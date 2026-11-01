Jharkhand: Constable arrested for raping woman inside police station

RANCHI: A police constable was arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside Gamharia police station in Seraikela-Kharsawan, where she had gone seeking police assistance after a dispute with her husband on Saturday.

Five police personnel, including the officer-in-charge of the police station, were also suspended for negligence of duty following the incident, which allegedly took place on the night of October 29.

According to reports, the woman had an altercation with her husband on Thursday evening and left home, fearing that she might be assaulted by him. She then took shelter at a neighbour's house and contacted the police through her mobile phone.

A PCR van subsequently reached the house and brought her to Gamharia police station that night.

The woman alleged the police personnel on duty provided her with a room to rest. While she was resting, the accused constable Neeraj Lakra, who was posted as a wireless operator at the police station, allegedly raped her.

After the incident, Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiary directed Seraikela Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anubhav Bhardwaj to investigate the matter. Following the SDPO's report, the accused was arrested and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Based on the statement given by the woman, an FIR has been registered. "A thorough investigation is underway in strict accordance with legal procedures, and no one found guilty in this matter will be spared,” said Bhardwaj.