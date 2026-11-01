Modi, Shah are the only two traders in India to suffer loss, says Sanjay Raut ahead of INDIA bloc rally

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at the BJP leadership over concerns that the INDIA bloc’s mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan could disrupt businesses, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were the country’s “only two traders” and that any losses they suffered due to the protest were justified.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the opposition alliance’s ‘Chalo Delhi’ rally, Raut said lakhs of people were making their way to the national capital despite attempts to stop them, asserting that the mobilisation was aimed at demanding a “regime change” and defending constitutional democracy.

"Lakhs of people are arriving. There are significant attempts to stop them, but the more they try to block people, the larger the crowd will grow. People will break through all the barricades to get here. They want a regime change. They do not want this govt. The strength we are set to demonstrate at the Ramlila Maidan today is the strength of the nation, not just that of any single party. It is the nation’s strength; the people of this country will be there... Such national-level programs will continue to be held in Delhi, right before the eyes of PM Modi and Amit Shah", he said.

He added, "There are no real concerns among the traders; in this country, the only two 'traders' are Modi ji and Shah ji. They are certainly suffering losses. If such movements cause them losses, then so be it..."

Targeting constitutional institutions over allegations of bias, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of functioning under pressure from the ruling dispensation.