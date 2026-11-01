Punjab Police finds no evidence in rape case that triggered LPU campus violence, files closure report

CHANDIGARH: After examining 3,000 hours of CCTV footage, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police has filed a closure report in the First Information Report (FIR) registered in Phagwara on allegations of rape of a girl student at Lovely Professional University (LPU) on September 27 which had triggered widespread violence and vandalism last month as `No Evidence’ was found to substantiate the claims.

Sources said that after pains taking investigation the SIT Police filed a cancellation report in the case on October 30 before the court of Harshvir Singh Sandhu, Judicial Magistrate (First Class), at Phagwara.

An officer privy to the investigations of this case said that the SIT examined 3,000 hours of CCTV footage of ten day of the cameras in the campus and elsewhere and also recorded statements of 800 girl students residing in different hostels in the LPU campus besides of 50 wardens, staff and security personnel and to be doubly sure also did a broadcast in which it was requested that any student who has any information should come forward and record one’s statement with the police but it was also 'negative', this after that it was decided to file a cancellation report in this case.