Scientific temperament essential for democracy, rule of law: SC judge Ujjal Bhuyan

SHILLONG: Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has underscored the importance of scientific temperament in strengthening democracy and the rule of law, saying arbitrary power thrives on ignorance, fear and unexamined beliefs.
Addressing the 12th convocation of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Saturday, Bhuyan lauded the institution for emerging as one of the leading centres of learning in the Northeast.
Emphasising the connection between education, scientific thinking and democratic values, he said, "Scientific temperament lays the foundation for the rule of law."
"This is because arbitrary power thrives on ignorance, fear and unexamined belief," he added.
A total of 1,469 students received degrees and diplomas at the convocation held at the university's central auditorium.
They included 42 PhD scholars, 584 postgraduate students, 798 undergraduates and 45 diploma holders.
Association of Indian Universities secretary general Pankaj Mittal delivered the convocation address.
The ceremony was attended by Gauhati High Court judges Justice Kalyan Rai Surana, Justice Soumitra Saikia, Justice Robin Phukan, Justice Kardak Ete and Justice Unni Krishnan Nair, besides former Gauhati High Court judge Justice P K Deka.
Several vice-chancellors and heads of central universities also attended the event, including representatives from the English and Foreign Languages University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Central University of Odisha, Rajiv Gandhi University, Mizoram University, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University and Central University of Rajasthan.
USTM Vice-Chancellor Professor G D Sharma presented the university report, followed by the distribution of gold medals.
The P A Sangma Gold Medal was awarded to Zakiyyah Nurul Barbhuyan (BSc Zoology), while Florence Daimari (MA Rural Development) received the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Gold Medal.
Ayushi Borkakoty (BSc Microbiology) received the Chancellor's Gold Medal, Porismita Bhuyan (MCom) the Visitor's Gold Medal, and Abhirupa Kashyap (BA Psychology) the Zubeen Garg Memorial Gold Medal.
A total of 29 medals were awarded to the best postgraduate students and 34 to the best undergraduate students.