Scientific temperament essential for democracy, rule of law: SC judge Ujjal Bhuyan

SHILLONG: Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has underscored the importance of scientific temperament in strengthening democracy and the rule of law, saying arbitrary power thrives on ignorance, fear and unexamined beliefs.

Addressing the 12th convocation of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Saturday, Bhuyan lauded the institution for emerging as one of the leading centres of learning in the Northeast.

Emphasising the connection between education, scientific thinking and democratic values, he said, "Scientific temperament lays the foundation for the rule of law."

"This is because arbitrary power thrives on ignorance, fear and unexamined belief," he added.

A total of 1,469 students received degrees and diplomas at the convocation held at the university's central auditorium.

They included 42 PhD scholars, 584 postgraduate students, 798 undergraduates and 45 diploma holders.

Association of Indian Universities secretary general Pankaj Mittal delivered the convocation address.