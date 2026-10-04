‘No amount of whataboutery can justify disenfranchising millions’: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan

Observing that the right to vote of Indian citizens is intertwined with the country’s long struggle against foreign rule, he said it was a manifestation of the freedom achieved after years of struggle and sacrifice. Article 326, he said, “cannot be tinkered with at all”.

“No authority can do it; no court can endorse it or condone it. No one is above the Constitution,” he said.

Justice Bhuyan said the right to vote, or the right to be a voter, is not merely a statutory right flowing from parliamentary legislation such as the Representation of the People Act, 1951, but a constitutional right that forms a distinct part of democracy itself and is situated within the framework of the basic structure of the Constitution.

Citing a Supreme Court order, he said the apex court had observed that a citizen’s right to vote cannot be divorced or separated from the mandate of Article 326.

“The right of a citizen to be a voter and to vote is of the greatest importance and forms the foundation of free and fair elections,” he said.

Section 22 of the Representation of the People Act permits the deletion of an entry from the electoral roll, but only after the voter has been given a reasonable opportunity to be heard, he said.

Citing another Supreme Court judgment, Justice Bhuyan said the court had laid down guidelines to be followed in cases involving the deletion of voters from electoral rolls.

Except in the case of a deceased person, the name of a voter once entered on the electoral roll cannot be deleted without notice and an opportunity to be heard, he said.

“From the persona of an Indian citizen, the right to vote or the right to be included in the voters’ list cannot be detached. It will be like taking out the soul from the body,” he said.