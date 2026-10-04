Gyanesh Kumar has lost moral right to continue as CEC, says Congress citing SC judge’s remarks

The Congress on Sunday cited reported remarks by Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on the right to vote, claiming that his observations conclusively establish that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has violated the Constitution “both in letter and spirit”.

The opposition party said Justice Bhuyan’s remarks had exposed Kumar “lock, stock and barrel” and claimed that he had lost all moral right to continue in office.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh shared a media report quoting Justice Bhuyan as saying that if any process resulted in the disenfranchisement of millions of Indian citizens, rendering them “second-class citizens in their own country” and depriving them of their voting rights, such a process was intrinsically arbitrary.

“Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, has been an outspoken champion of environmental protection,” Ramesh said in a post on X.