Sikandra road property case: SC rejects pleas of Ex- CJI YK Sabharwal's two sons against IT notices

NEW DELHI: In the Sikandra Road property case, the Supreme Court recently dismissed pleas filed by the two sons of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) YK Sabharwal against notices issued by the Income Tax Department.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran cleared the decks for the Income Tax Department to proceed with reassessment proceedings against Chetan and Nitin Sabharwal, the former CJI's businessman sons, over share transactions linked to the purchase of a prime property on Delhi's Sikandra Road in 2010.

It may be noted that the purchase of the Sikandra Road property by the Sabharwal brothers came under the Income Tax Department's scrutiny during the controversy surrounding the sealing drive in the national capital.

The top court dismissed four appeals filed by Chetan and Nitin Sabharwal, upholding the income tax reassessment notices issued for the assessment years 2008-09 and 2009-10.

Justice Sabharwal served as the 36th CJI from November 1, 2005, to January 14, 2007. He had a long judicial career spanning the Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court and, subsequently, the Supreme Court. He died in 2015 at the age of 73.

According to the Income Tax Department, the two brothers purchased the property on Sikandra Road in 2010, with the funds for the acquisition allegedly coming from bogus share transactions.