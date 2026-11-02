BJP chief Nabin accuses Rahul Gandhi of acting as 'toolkit' of foreign forces seeking to destabilise India

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of leading those seeking to create "anarchy" in the country and acting as a "toolkit" for foreign forces attempting to destabilise India.

Addressing a gathering after leading a march in Kolkata to counter the INDIA bloc's campaign against "vote theft", he accused the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha of working at the behest of foreign powers that had "engineered" unrest in Nepal and other neighbouring countries.

"Rahul Gandhi is a toolkit of those forces which engineered the unrest in Nepal and other neighbouring countries. He is leading those forces who are behind the anarchy across the country," Nabin alleged.

He claimed that Gandhi was being "used" by foreign-backed forces to create instability in India. "Rahul Gandhi has no vision; he will be responsible for the Congress' complete wipeout."

The BJP chief also questioned the Congress leader's political stance, pointing out that he had criticised the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal during the Assembly elections but was now sharing a platform with its leaders.

"During the Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi came here and spoke against corruption and misrule of the Mamata Banerjee regime. Now both are sharing the stage," he said.