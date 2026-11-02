‘You became PM because of foreign help’: Rahul Gandhi challenges Modi to open debate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate over his allegation that opposition parties were taking foreign help to destabilise the country, accusing the prime minister himself of remaining in office with foreign support.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that Modi had become prime minister and continued in office because of foreign assistance.

“Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help,” Gandhi said.

He further alleged that India's financial system was controlled and supported by foreign entities and that foreign social media platforms backed the prime minister.

“I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi's remarks came two days after Modi accused opposition parties of obstructing the country's development and alleged that certain forces were attempting to create instability by spreading lies and rumours.