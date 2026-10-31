PM Modi Takes a Swipe at RaGa Over 'Aloo Se Sona' Remark During Gujarat Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his controversial 'potato into gold' remark during a speech in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

Addressing a gathering in Bhildi, Modi praised local farmers for transforming Banaskantha into a major potato-producing centre. He credited the availability of Narmada water and modern irrigation techniques, including drip irrigation, for changing the region's agricultural landscape.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's 2017 remark, Modi said Banaskantha's farmers were already turning potatoes into gold through their hard work, adding that the region's potatoes were now famous worldwide.