'BJP's propaganda punctured': Congress says Delhi markets flourished amid INDIA bloc rally

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday criticised the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations that the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally would disrupt business activities and cause losses to traders. The party said these claims fell flat, citing reports that markets across Delhi remained busy and shops continued to operate as usual despite the political gathering.

Congress general secretary and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X, saying concerns about the rally's impact on commercial activity proved unfounded, with businesses reportedly continuing without disruption.

In a Hindi post on X, Ramesh dismissed the BJP's claims as baseless, accusing the party of spreading misinformation to undermine the INDIA bloc's mega-rally and discourage people from travelling to the national capital.

He said the BJP had sought to create the impression that the rally would disrupt commercial activities and force markets to close. However, Ramesh argued that it was obvious to anyone that people arriving from across the country would also shop, ultimately benefiting -- directly or indirectly -- every business owner in Delhi.

The intent behind this "false and irrational smear campaign" fabricated by the BJP was clear: to divert the country's attention from the real issues of vote theft and the Election Commission's accountability, in order to save Gyanesh Kumar, and to discourage people from joining the mega rally. But the exact opposite happened, he said.

"People in Delhi and those who came from across the country responded to this smear campaign in their own way. In response to Rahul Gandhi ji's appeal, people went shopping in Delhi's markets. Shops in Old Delhi's wholesale markets opened, and business boomed. On top of that, people bought goods in abundance from small shopkeepers and street vendors too. Newspaper reports themselves are exposing the falsehood of this fake narrative," Jairam Ramesh added.