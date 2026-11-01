'Modi chooses voters, not the other way round': INDIA bloc's Delhi rally targets BJP, CEC over 'vote chori'

The opposition INDIA bloc on Sunday held a massive rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, demanding the BJP's ouster over allegations of "vote chori" and electoral irregularities, and accusing the ruling party of coming to power at the Centre and in states through a "stolen" mandate.

Prominent leaders of the grouping also opposed the revision of electoral rolls, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will be removed and jailed for treason in the future, and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will not be allowed to escape the law.

"Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji, understand this -- after Gyanesh Kumar, we will stand against you and don't forget that for the 'vote chori' you have done, there will be legal action against you," Gandhi said.

The opposition leaders alleged that the Chief Election Commisisoner (CEC) had colluded with the BJP to "steal" the votes of citizens and vowed to fight to "protect the Constitution and democracy".

"This was not the voice of any one political party or leader but of the entire opposition and nation that includes India's youth, women, farmers, labourers and common people.

"They are declaring that 'we will not let democracy and Constitution be destroyed in India," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said, hailing the turnout at the rally.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi and Shah of shielding the CEC.

"Modi and Shah have attempted to snatch the vote of Dalits, youth and women. Modi ji wants to take away their votes through his man -- Ganesh Kumar. We will keep fighting until he goes, and ensure his exit," he said.