Rahul Gandhi says Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail for 'treason', PM, HM will face legal action for 'vote chori'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from office and jailed for "treason" in the future, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will also face legal action and would not be allowed to escape accountability over the "vote chori" issue.

Addressing an INDIA bloc rally in Delhi against alleged electoral irregularities and SIR exercise, Gandhi described the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as "illegal" and pointed out that the Election Commission has removed 15 per cent of voters from the electoral rolls when the difference between the NDA and the INDIA bloc was just 3 per cent votes in the last general election.

"Amit Shah said Narendra Modi is not going anywhere. I would tell you, Narendra Modi cannot go anywhere; even if he wants to go, we will not let him.

"Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji, understand this -- after Gyanesh Kumar, we will stand against you and don't forget that for the vote chori you have done, you will not go anywhere; there will be legal action against you and Narendra Modi," he said.

"The country will get justice, and for the vote chori and selling the country to Adani, we will seek justice for that.

"Don't think of fleeing; you cannot flee. You will stay here, and this voice (of the people) will ensure action against you, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Referring to the large turnout, Gandhi said a message has gone to Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and CEC Kumar.

"This is not the voice of a political party or leaders but the voice of youth, farmers, labourers, and it is declaring that 'we will not let democracy and Constitution be destroyed in India'," Gandhi said.

"No matter how much power and money you have, you are not bigger than the Constitution," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, hitting out at the Modi government.