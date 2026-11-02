Delhi court grants CBI's plea for two-day transit remand of Mahadev app promoter Sourabh Chandrakar.

A Delhi court on Monday granted the CBI's request for a two-day transit remand of Mahadev App promoter Sourabh Chandrakar, who was recently brought back from Oman, allowing the agency to produce him before a special CBI court in Raipur by November 4.

Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge Nikhil Chopra rejected the defence's objection that the arrest was illegal and that the CBI could not take him into custody, saying such questions would have to be decided by the Raipur court.

The CBI case was registered on December 18, 2024 after the investigation into an FIR of the State Economic Offence Bureau, Raipur, was transferred to the agency following notifications issued by the Chhattisgarh government and the Centre.

It is alleged that Chandrakar and co-accused Ravi Uppal, along with associates, promoted the Mahadev Book App and ran online betting through panel and branch operators.

According to the allegations, hundreds of bank accounts were allegedly opened on the basis of commission and the illegal betting proceeds were routed to the UAE through various accounts.

The accused allegedly operated the syndicate from Dubai, which was called its 'Head Office', and employed a large number of youth from Chhattisgarh as managers.