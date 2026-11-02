‘Don’t travel by air’: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea alleging 700% airfare hike, Article 14 violation

MUMBAI: "Don't travel by air," the Supreme Court told a petitioner on Monday while refusing an urgent hearing of a plea alleging a nearly 700 per cent increase in airfares.

An advocate mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Aparesh Kumar Singh.

"Airfares have increased by 700 per cent," the advocate submitted, arguing that air travel was an essential service.

"This is a violation of Article 14," the advocate argued, referring to the constitutional provision that guarantees equality before the law. The advocate sought an urgent hearing of the matter.

In response, the court remarked, "Don't travel by air", and declined to grant an urgent hearing.

At the same time, the bench was hearing another plea filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, seeking the establishment of an independent regulator to ensure transparency and passenger protection in the civil aviation sector.