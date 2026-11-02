Dowry death case: Spouse's temperamental issue can't be equated with offence of criminal intimidation, says SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday quashed a dowry death case against a man whose wife died by suicide in Toronto, Canada, holding that calling her "stupid" and "useless" cannot to any extent qualify as an offence of cruelty or criminal intimidation.

The top court also observed that temperamental issue of spouse cannot be equated with offence of criminal intimidation.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Manmohan said there was no nexus established between the allegations levelled against the appellant and his family and the death of the deceased.

"To attract the rigours of Section 304B of the IPC, the prosecution has to prove that soon before her death, the woman was subjected to cruelty or harassment by her husband or any relative of her husband for, or in connection with, any demand for dowry.

"In this aspect, the prosecution has failed to produce before this Court any cogent evidence or material that may substantiate its claim that the appellant made illegal demands for dowry and that the said demand had a reasonable nexus to the suicide committed by the deceased-wife. In absence of any evidence to support the allegation of demand for dowry, the offence under Section 304B cannot be attracted," the bench said.

It said courts have to be extremely careful and cautious in dealing with such complaints and must have a pragmatic approach by taking into consideration the realities while dealing with matrimonial cases.

The bench said the allegations in such cases have to be scrutinised with great care and circumspection in order to prevent miscarriage of justice and abuse of the process of law.