Former J&K CM Mehbooba calls NC ‘traitor’, blames it for Centre-Kashmir trust deficit

SRINAGAR: Launching a blistering attack on the National Conference (NC) leadership for decades of political inconsistency and broken promises, PDP president and former chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday labelled the J&K's ruling party as "traitor" and held it responsible for the deep-rooted mistrust between New Delhi and Kashmiris, alleging that its changing political stands had pushed the people into prolonged uncertainty and suspicion.
Addressing the PDP’s foundation day event in Srinagar, Mehbooba questioned why Kashmiris continued to face harassment, discrimination and restrictions.
"Why are Kashmiris being beaten in Haryana? Why are Kashmiri students studying in universities outside being attacked? Why are our youth in jails? Why do people stand in queues outside passport offices but are not issued passports? Why are employees being terminated and why tribal communities are being evicted from the land?" she questioned.
"Why India has so much doubt on us that it has stationed 10 lakh troops here. Why don't they trust us and we don’t trust them? What is the reason," she said.
The PDP chief traced the origins of the mistrust to National Conference's political history, particularly the shifting positions adopted by its founder, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, on accession, plebiscite and autonomy.
Recalling that Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India in 1947, she said the decision was taken by Sheikh Abdullah despite the fact that the erstwhile princely state had a Muslim-majority population.
The PDP chief said Abdullah had supported accession after considering the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, even though political forces such as the Jan Sangh and Hindu Mahasabha were opposed to Muslims.
"Many people opposed Sheikh Abdullah's decision and were subjected to oppression. But he took the decision to accede to India, knowing that there were forces in the country which were against Muslims. He did so because he saw hope in Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru," she said.
Questioning Abdullah's subsequent political course, Mehbooba said, What happened within two years that he said there was no accession and plebiscite should be held and we would go to Pakistan. Now even today we are being looked at with suspicion and our youth and elderly leaders are languishing in jails."
She said Abdullah continued raising the issue of plebiscite and Pakistan for nearly 22 years before entering into an accord to return to power, effectively abandoning the autonomy that he had earlier championed.
"After becoming Chief Minister from Prime Minister, he buried autonomy. For years, he spoke about plebiscite and Pakistan, but eventually signed an accord to be in power," she said.
Mehbooba argued that such political inconsistencies had created uncertainty among Kashmiris and contributed to the atmosphere of suspicion that continues to surround the region.
The Indian leaders J L Nehru, B R Ambedkar, who gave the constitution to India, had doubts on NC leaders and they also doubted ordinary Kashmiri. "Today, if Mehbooba does not stand up during the national anthem, she is called a Pakistani. If she says 'Inshallah' or 'Assalamualaikum', she is labelled a Pakistani," she remarked.
She alleged that the political conduct of the National Conference had laid the foundation for such suspicion, adding that even after securing 60 Assembly seats, its leadership had failed to speak assertively on the concerns of the people.
According to Mehbooba, PDP under leadership of her late father Mufti Sayeed, had attempted to bridge the gap between New Delhi and people of Jammu and Kashmir by building mutual trust, arguing that neither side could move forward unless both trusted each other.
Recalling Mufti’s tenure as Chief Minister and his efforts to restore peace and dignity, she said he had brought former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Jammu and Kashmir to advance reconciliation.
"Mufti brought Vajpayee here to restore the dignity and peace of Jammu and Kashmir. From this land, Vajpayee extended a hand of friendship towards Pakistan. The Mughal Road was also constructed during Mufti rule," she said.
Mehbooba said Mufti could not secure 50 seats, which, according to her, would have enabled him to take more decisive steps towards resolving the problems confronting Kashmir.
Continuing her tirade against NC, she accused the party and its leadership of shifting political positions.
"First they spoke about India, then Pakistan, then plebiscite. They rigged the 1987 elections, and after militancy erupted, graveyards were filled. If the people of Kashmir are suffering today, the responsibility lies with the National Conference and its leadership," she asserted.
She also blamed the NC leadership for the use of Ikhwan forces during the militancy period, saying the party could not escape responsibility for the suffering and destruction that followed.
Referring to recent statement of NC president Farooq Abdullah that Pakistan was protecting Kashmiri, Mehbooba accused NC and its leadership of continuing their contradictory political messaging.
"Such statements gave Delhi an opportunity to view the people of Jammu and Kashmir with suspicion," she said.
Mehbooba said after his statement, he went to Delhi and said he would give the last drop of his blood for India. "They say one thing here and another there".
Claiming that PDP was established to restore the dignity and identity of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba said her party had never pursued a double agenda and had consistently advocated reconciliation, peace and political engagement.
Issuing a message to the Government of India, she said, "I want to tell the Government of India that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are the crown of India. If you try to remove them from that crown, you will destroy yourself, and even your story will find no place in history".
Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the land of Rishis and Munis, she said those who attempt to do anything wrong with it will disappear.
Mehbooba urged the Centre to abandon what she termed a policy of coercion and initiate a meaningful dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"You cannot resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue through UAPA, PSA, terminating employees and putting people in jails. You have to talk to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.
Calling for greater regional connectivity, she also urged the Government of India to open roads linking Jammu and Kashmir with Central Asia, saying enhanced connectivity could contribute to peace, prosperity and stability in the region.
Questioning how long the region could be governed through force and restrictions, the PDP chief said political engagement and mutual trust were the only sustainable ways to address the alienation and uncertainty confronting Jammu and Kashmir.
She maintained that the party's founding objective remained relevant, asserting that restoring the region's dignity, identity and political confidence was central to the PDP's agenda.
Mehbooba urged the Government of India to reconsider its approach towards Jammu and Kashmir, saying that years of using force to enforce peace had failed to address the underlying resentment among people.
"I appeal to the Government of India that for the last seven years, it has used every means of force to enforce peace in Kashmir. A glimpse of what people have been enduring was witnessed at Jantar Mantar, where people could not bear even a single day of it. We have been living under these conditions for the last seven years," she said. "This lava will burst one day. And then, don't say you were unaware," she added.