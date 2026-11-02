Former J&K CM Mehbooba calls NC ‘traitor’, blames it for Centre-Kashmir trust deficit

SRINAGAR: Launching a blistering attack on the National Conference (NC) leadership for decades of political inconsistency and broken promises, PDP president and former chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday labelled the J&K's ruling party as "traitor" and held it responsible for the deep-rooted mistrust between New Delhi and Kashmiris, alleging that its changing political stands had pushed the people into prolonged uncertainty and suspicion.

Addressing the PDP’s foundation day event in Srinagar, Mehbooba questioned why Kashmiris continued to face harassment, discrimination and restrictions.

"Why are Kashmiris being beaten in Haryana? Why are Kashmiri students studying in universities outside being attacked? Why are our youth in jails? Why do people stand in queues outside passport offices but are not issued passports? Why are employees being terminated and why tribal communities are being evicted from the land?" she questioned.

"Why India has so much doubt on us that it has stationed 10 lakh troops here. Why don't they trust us and we don’t trust them? What is the reason," she said.

The PDP chief traced the origins of the mistrust to National Conference's political history, particularly the shifting positions adopted by its founder, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, on accession, plebiscite and autonomy.

Recalling that Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India in 1947, she said the decision was taken by Sheikh Abdullah despite the fact that the erstwhile princely state had a Muslim-majority population.