Mehbooba Mufti slams Centre over eviction notice to mosque near PM's residence

SRINAGAR: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday criticised the Centre over an eviction notice to a century-old mosque near the prime minister's residence, and accused the government of having a "blatant disregard" for the religious sentiments of the country's Muslim community.

Authorities have served an eviction notice to the Race Course Mosque, which is located in close proximity to the prime minister's residence in the national capital, and disconnected its water and electricity supply.

"Visiting mosques in Muslim countries, praising their grandeur and projecting respect for Islamic sentiments and heritage. Yet at home, a 120 year old heritage mosque near the Prime Minister's residence faces an eviction notice threatening its very existence. This glaring contradiction between admiration for mosques abroad and blatant disregard for the religious sentiments of India's own Muslim community is mind boggling, to say the least," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

According to officials, the mosque management received an eviction notice around October 19 and was given six days to vacate the premises.

The notice, which identified the land as belonging to the Land and Development Office (LDO) under the Union government, warned against unauthorised occupation and construction.

The LDO maintains that the structure stands on government land and considers it an encroachment.