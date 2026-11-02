India's economic growth high despite West Asia crisis, eyes to add 500 GW RE capacity in next decade: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that India's economic growth remains strong despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia, and said the country is set to add around 500 GW of renewable energy capacity over the next 10-11 years.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026, Modi said that the country's non-fossil fuel capacity is over 300 GW and expressed confidence that India will achieve the 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030.

He said that over the next 10 to 11 years, about 500 GW of renewable energy capacity will be added. He noted that it is a tough call, but "we have to do it".

"If India had not created renewable energy capacity in the last 10 years, then the energy crisis in India could have been worse than in other parts of the world... India's economic growth is high despite the ongoing West Asia crisis."

The West Asia crisis disrupted energy supplies worldwide earlier this year and created difficulties for many countries.

Modi also asked investors to invest in India, saying the country offers huge investment opportunities in renewable energy as it provides political and policy stability.