'We grow with and for the world': Modi sets out India's economic vision at Bloomberg forum

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India's economic growth was underpinned by strong fundamentals and sustained reforms, highlighting its digital ecosystem and inclusive technology as examples of how the country could expand its global economic influence through shared prosperity rather than at the expense of other nations.

"We do not grow at anyone's cost. We grow with the world and for the world," the PM said while addressing the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, pitching India as a reliable economic partner amid geopolitical tensions and growing competition over critical technologies and resources. "In this world full of uncertainties, India inspires reliability and stability," he said.

Modi cited the country's 7.8 per cent economic growth in the April-June quarter, foreign-exchange reserves exceeding USD 700 billion and reforms spanning taxation, insolvency and labour laws as evidence of its resilience.

"This year, in the April to June quarter, India's economic growth was 7.8 per cent. And this growth is taking place on a strong foundation," he said citing strong macroeconomic fundamentals, including drastic reduction in India's current account deficit from over 4 per cent 12-13 years back to about half a per cent now.

Modi argued that economic and technological strength should be measured not merely by the power a country commands, but by how effectively it creates opportunities for others.

"The real question is not who has the power. The real question is, how is this power being used?" he said, summarising his approach as "power to empower."

The Prime Minister said the government possesses authority, but its purpose should not be to make citizens dependent on the system. "...Following this path, India has lifted 250 million (25 crore) people out of poverty over the past decade, a number greater than the population of many countries in the world,” he added.

The prime minister highlighted India's digital public infrastructure, expanding startup ecosystem and clean-energy capacity as examples of how domestic capabilities could support inclusive growth. He said India was sharing its experience in digital identity, payments and public infrastructure with partner countries, particularly in the Global South. "For us, reforms are not a compulsion. Reforms are our conviction," he said.