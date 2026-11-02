Jammu & Kashmir National Conference dissidents refuse to back down, press for cabinet changes

SRINAGAR: Discontent within the ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir has deepened, with a group of 20 disgruntled MLAs refusing to back down from their charter of demands following the recent cabinet reshuffle.

The MLAs have asserted that the situation could have been avoided had Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acted on assurances he gave to MLAs and ministers at a meeting in Dachigam in June this year.

The group, unhappy with the exclusion of senior party leaders in Omar's first cabinet reshuffle, formed a bloc to “fight unitedly” for its cause.

The dissident legislators held a nearly four-hour-long meeting at the Srinagar residence of an NC MLA on October 30, during which they agreed on a charter of demands.

Their key demand is the replacement of all four ministers who have been part of the Omar government since its formation in October 2024, to make way for senior leaders and those overlooked in the recent reshuffle.

They are also seeking the removal of the CM's advisers, Nasir Aslam Wani and Shammi Oberoi, fulfilment of the party's poll promises, and a more assertive stand on the restoration of statehood and Article 370. All these issues featured prominently in the NC's 2024 Assembly election manifesto.

Sources said the disgruntled MLAs would submit their charter of demands to party president Farooq Abdullah and decide their next course of action based on his response.

One of the dissident MLAs told TNIE that Omar had given several assurances to MLAs and ministers during the June 3 meeting at Dachigam in Srinagar.

During the meeting, the legislators had complained about the behaviour of some ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary, and demanded changes in their portfolios, he said.