'Nobody will trust you': SC criticises Centre over decade-old delay in Vedanta, Ravva oil case

MUMBAI: Warning the Centre that prolonged litigation undermines global trust in India's arbitration framework, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Centre's appeal against enforcing decades-old arbitral awards for Vedanta and Ravva Oil.
Allowing the enforcement of 2004 and 2016 Kuala Lumpur awards for Vedanta and Ravva Oil, the Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's July 1, 2026, order allowing Vedanta Ltd and Ravva Oil (Singapore) Pvt Ltd to enforce foreign arbitration awards involving $99 million. The order of the apex court was a major setback for the Centre.
A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice J B Pardiwala and Manmohan made these remarks and said that such actions could affect India's reputation as a country that supports arbitration.
During the hearing on Monday, the apex court severely questioned the Centre for challenging the awards even at an enforcement stage, as it observed, "What are these arguments? You are frustrating an arbitral award like this? At the stage of enforcement of it? And we talk about all of this arbitration and seat and this and that," the judges observed.
The court even went on to warn that such actions could make companies lose faith in India's arbitration system. "Nobody will trust you (if you will follow the case like this)," the court said. "We are of the view that no error, not to speak of any error of law, could be said to have been committed by the HC in passing the impugned judgment and order.
The HC has taken into consideration all the relevant aspects of the matter and has passed a correct order. With the aforesaid, the Special Leave Petition stands dismissed. Pending application(s) including impleadment shall stand disposed of," the bench said in its order on Monday. Before passing the order -- a copy accessed by TNIE -- the court noted we heard Vikramjit Banerjee, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), senior law officer appearing for the petitioner (Govt of India) and Mukul Rohatgi and Akhil Sibal, senior counsel appearing for the respondents (Vedanta Limited and others) on caveat.
The Bench ultimately found no reason to interfere with the HC's July 1, 2026 judgment, which had rejected Centre's objections to enforcement of awards passed in 2004 and 2016 by arbitral tribunal seated in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The tribunal had adjudicated disputes arising from Ravva oilfield operations.
The dispute traces its origins to 1994 production-sharing contract between the Central Govt and consortium comprising ONGC, Videocon Petroleum, Ravva Oil and Cairn Energy whose interest subsequently passed to Cairn India and later Vedanta for development of Ravva oilfield in Krishna-Godavari basin. Contract involved profit sharing, cost recovery claims that led to arbitration.
The companies and the government later disagreed over the interpretation of the contract. The matter was referred to arbitration in Kuala Lumpur. The Arbitral tribunal's partial award came in Oct 2004, with final amount left for later decision. It was upheld by Malaysian Federal Court in 2011. Then show-cause notices were issued by government in July 2014 seeking $99 million recovery, followed by final award by reconstituted tribunal in Oct 2016. During the hearing on Monday, the bench asked why the matter continued for so long when first award was 2004 and final award 2016.