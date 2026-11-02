'Nobody will trust you': SC criticises Centre over decade-old delay in Vedanta, Ravva oil case

MUMBAI: Warning the Centre that prolonged litigation undermines global trust in India's arbitration framework, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Centre's appeal against enforcing decades-old arbitral awards for Vedanta and Ravva Oil.



Allowing the enforcement of 2004 and 2016 Kuala Lumpur awards for Vedanta and Ravva Oil, the Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's July 1, 2026, order allowing Vedanta Ltd and Ravva Oil (Singapore) Pvt Ltd to enforce foreign arbitration awards involving $99 million. The order of the apex court was a major setback for the Centre.



A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice J B Pardiwala and Manmohan made these remarks and said that such actions could affect India's reputation as a country that supports arbitration.



During the hearing on Monday, the apex court severely questioned the Centre for challenging the awards even at an enforcement stage, as it observed, "What are these arguments? You are frustrating an arbitral award like this? At the stage of enforcement of it? And we talk about all of this arbitration and seat and this and that," the judges observed.