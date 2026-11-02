Religious institution land fraud: SC issues notice to TN on accused's bail plea

MUMBAI: In the religious institution land fraud case involving Palani math, the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Tamil Nadu govt and sought its reply after hearing accused's bail plea challenging the High Court dismissal.



The top court issued notice to State of Tamil Nadu on hearing a petition filed by K Vellathurai, one of the accused in the case pertaining to fraudulent registration of Palani math land, challenging the dismissal of the bail plea by Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on August 31, 2026.



A Bench of the top court, headed by Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu sought response from TN govt and listed the matter for further hearing after two weeks.



Vellathurai moved the apex court challenging the Madurai Bench order of August 31, 2026, which dismissed his bail plea in case relating to alleged fraudulent registration of land belonging to Palani math.



The petitioner, Vellathurai, contended that he has been in the custody for prolonged period and the HC had erred in dismissing his bail without considering that the investigation is completed and chargesheet already filed.