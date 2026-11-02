Religious institution land fraud: SC issues notice to TN on accused's bail plea

MUMBAI: In the religious institution land fraud case involving Palani math, the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Tamil Nadu govt and sought its reply after hearing accused's bail plea challenging the High Court dismissal.
The top court issued notice to State of Tamil Nadu on hearing a petition filed by K Vellathurai, one of the accused in the case pertaining to fraudulent registration of Palani math land, challenging the dismissal of the bail plea by Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on August 31, 2026.
A Bench of the top court, headed by Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu sought response from TN govt and listed the matter for further hearing after two weeks.
Vellathurai moved the apex court challenging the Madurai Bench order of August 31, 2026, which dismissed his bail plea in case relating to alleged fraudulent registration of land belonging to Palani math.
The petitioner, Vellathurai, contended that he has been in the custody for prolonged period and the HC had erred in dismissing his bail without considering that the investigation is completed and chargesheet already filed.
Vellathurai argued that the case was based on documentary evidence and no purpose will be served by continued incarceration.
The case pertains to alleged fraudulent registration of land belonging to Palani math, religious institution, through fabricated documents and illegal transfers.
According to the prosecution, the accused persons conspired to illegally register math land in their names using forged documents, causing loss to religious institution and wrongful gain.
Vellathurai is one of the accused and was arrested after the investigation revealed his alleged role in the case.
He earlier approached the Madurai Bench seeking bail, which dismissed plea on August 31, 2026, noting gravity of offence and alleged involvement in fraudulent registration of temple math land.
Challenging the dismissal, he moved the Supreme Court seeking bail.