SC says no ground to interfere, rejects K N Nehru's plea against FIR in job scam case

MUMBAI: Saying that there was "no ground to interfere," the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed former Tamil Nadu minister K N Nehru's plea against an FIR in the alleged Rs 634 crore cash-for-job scam case.

Dismissing Nehru's petition, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu said "there was no ground to interfere with the Madras High Court's February 20 judgment and October 26 order."

On October 26, the HC had dismissed Nehru's review petition challenging its earlier order, which directed DVAC to register a case based on information provided by ED (Enforcement Directorate) alleged Rs 634 crore cash-for-job scam.

The apex court - while refusing to entertain Nehru's plea and pass any order -- said the HC order directing registration of FIR does not call for interference under Article 136.

Nehru had challenged the direction before the apex court by contending that the ED's information was unverified and cannot form the basis of an FIR (First Information Report) and the HC had erred in directing DVAC to register the case against him even without conducting a preliminary inquiry.

The apex court, however, rejected all these contentions of Nehru and found no merit and refused to interfere with the HC order

The alleged Rs 634 crore cash-for-job scam relates to the irregularities in recruitment in Tamil Nadu Transport Department during Nehru's tenure as Transport Minister, in which Nehru is an accused.