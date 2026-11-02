SC to hear plea of SP leader Azam against ED arrest in fresh money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Monday said the plea of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, challenging his arrest in a fresh money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), may be listed for hearing during the week.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions of Khan’s lawyer Nizam Pasha and refused urgent listing of the plea.

The CJI, however, said the plea is likely to come up for hearing during the week. On Sunday, a special Ghaziabad court sent Khan to judicial custody for 14 days.

The SP veteran, 78, was produced before the special Ghaziabad court in connection with the money laundering case related to the Jauhar Trust, Khan's lawyer had said.

Earlier, Khan was brought to the court under heavy security as scores of his supporters stood outside the premises to catch a glimpse of their leader, who has been battling a series of legal cases filed against him over the past few years.

The ED arrested Khan on October 31 in the money laundering case shortly after he and his son Abdullah Azam Khan were released from Rampur jail on bail in an alleged dual PAN card case.

The ED has registered the money laundering case against Khan and others, taking cognisance of 58 FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police against him and his alleged associates.

The agency on October 28 said it attached the land and buildings of Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur under the anti-money laundering law. The assets have a current market value of Rs 1,170 crore.

The agency alleged that government funds meant for public works were diverted to construct the private university. It accused Khan of using his influence as the state's cabinet minister for urban development and the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam to facilitate the alleged irregularities.

The Rampur Development Authority had ordered the demolition of 38 buildings on the university campus in July, following which the university filed an appeal.

The ED had conducted raids in the case in August and also questioned Khan. Khan has also been facing various criminal cases.

(With inputs from PTI)