Study flags long travel distances faced by children with cancer to access specialised care in India

NEW DELHI: Fifteen-year-old Shivam Kumar has to travel over 1,000 km twice a month, from Patna to Delhi's AIIMS, after his cancer relapsed in 2024.

In 2020, Kumar, the youngest of six children, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a group of blood cancers that develop in the lymphatic system. He was treated at AIIMS, Patna.

However, when his cancer relapsed four years later, he was referred to AIIMS, Delhi, as his diagnosis was unclear. He was subsequently diagnosed with Nodular Lymphocyte-Predominant Hodgkin Lymphoma (NLPHL), a rare, slow-growing type of blood cancer, at the premier institute.

The boy, who had to drop out of school after Class 3 due to his illness and treatment, is now on the road to recovery and will be returning home soon.

But the ordeal is not over for him and his family. Having recently undergone a bone marrow transplant, he will have to travel from his hometown to Delhi for mandatory routine check-ups every three months. Shivam Kumar is not alone.

Hundreds of children with cancer in India have to travel long distances, often taking more than two hours on average, to reach specialised paediatric cancer centres for treatment, according to a first-of-its-kind study recently published in the UK-based Journal of Cancer Policy.

The study, conducted by leading Indian cancer specialists, including experts from AIIMS, Delhi, has pointed out that the uneven geographical distribution of childhood cancer centres forces families, particularly those in rural and underserved areas, to travel long distances to access care.

This not only delays treatment but also exacerbates financial hardship, widens disparities in treatment outcomes and increases the risk of treatment abandonment.