Childhood cancer: Awareness low, many turning to alternative medicine

Delhi-based Aaryan Vohra was not even five years old when he was diagnosed with blood cancer. Initially, his parents thought it was just a common childhood illness as he was falling ill too often. But one day, when his fever crossed 106°F and his haemoglobin dropped to 3, they panicked and rushed him to the hospital.

A bone marrow test revealed the truth. Today, studying law at a private college in Faridabad, 20-year-old Vohra proudly calls himself a cancer survivor. Vohra’s mother Monica Vohra said that early leukaemia detection made all the difference.

“Parents have no idea that blood cancer is curable. Today, the country not only has the best possible treatment, but financial support too. What is needed is early detection,” said Vohra, who in 2012 launched ‘Leukemia Crusaders,’ which has provided over 5,500 underprivileged children initial bridge money so that parents can start treatment early, which increases the chances of cure.

“While in Western countries, the survival rate from blood cancer is 90%, in India it is much lower. The reason is only a lack of awareness, as parents don’t know it is treatable and curable,” said Vohra, who is the managing trustee of the NGO. She said there is fear associated with blood cancer but not much knowledge. “Due to lack of awareness, people turn to alternative medicine, which could cause much damage,” she added.