Traders say goods worth Rs 10K cr stuck due to air plan

CHANDIGARH: With the ban on BS IV vehicles in Delhi, approximately 60,000 commercial vehicles from Gurugram stand barred from entering the national capital, disrupting the movement of goods worth around Rs 10,000 crore across the NCR.

Besides, thousands of people who travel between Gurugram and Delhi every day are likely to face hardships under the new rule.

According to Gurugram Transport Association, the decision will bring roughly 20% of the region’s commercial vehicles, including taxis, buses and trucks, to a halt. “Transporters have said they will follow the government’s orders and use BS VI vehicles in place of the BS IV ones,’’ it stated.

“This rule will have a huge impact on the transport business, as a large number of vehicles in our business were manufactured before 2020 and are in good condition. Also they go through regular inspections. But now, these vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi,” a member of the association siad. He added that the number of trips will reduce, thus impacting the delivery of goods to Delhi.