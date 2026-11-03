AAP strength in Punjab Assembly falls to 91 as Speaker accepts Jouramajra’s resignation

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) strength in the 117-member Punjab Assembly has fallen from 94 to 91 after Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday accepted the resignation of former minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra as an MLA.

Jouramajra had resigned from the party’s primary membership two days earlier and quit as an MLA on Monday. His resignation came a day after the Vidhan Sabha issued him a notice following a communication from AAP chief whip Baljinder Kaur, who sought his disqualification for leaving the party.

“The Vidhan Sabha secretariat had sent a letter to the MLA, seeking his response to the letter sent by the chief whip. He has been told that if he does not respond to the letter and appears before the Speaker on November 5, the Vidhan Sabha can initiate ex parte disqualification proceedings,” an official said.

The Vidhan Sabha had sought Jouramajra’s response within two days. With the Speaker accepting his resignation, the disqualification proceedings have become infructuous.

Jouramajra joined the BJP on Monday along with former AAP MLAs Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. Pathanmajra, who represented Sanaur, and Vijay Pratap Singh, who represented Amritsar North, had also resigned from the Assembly. The Speaker accepted their resignations on Monday, and their seats were declared vacant.