Big blow to AAP as three MLAs join BJP ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

CHANDIGARH: In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, three MLAs, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

The development comes amid growing dissent within AAP, a day after Pathanmajra and Jouramajra resigned from the party following the announcement of its first list of 40 candidates for the assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, suspended AAP MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said he resigned as a legislator of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. In a post on Facebook, Singh Singh MLA from Amritsar North seat said he has sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Pathanmajra from Sanaur, Jouramajra from Samana and Singh from Amritsar North joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Punjab BJP in-charge Satish Poonia, co-incharge Virendra Sachdeva and state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Speaking after joining the BJP, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh described his five years with the AAP as an "internship period" he said, "today, my five-year internship in AAP came to an end, and I am formally joining the BJP. With our experience, we will make every effort to restore peace and prosperity in Punjab."

Singh added that Punjab was fighting for its existence. Referring to the lines "Punjab Sindh Gujarat Maratha", he said Punjab had been given priority, but was in a pathetic condition today.