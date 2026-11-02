Big blow to AAP as three MLAs join BJP ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

CHANDIGARH: In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, three MLAs, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.
The development comes amid growing dissent within AAP, a day after Pathanmajra and Jouramajra resigned from the party following the announcement of its first list of 40 candidates for the assembly polls.
Earlier in the day, suspended AAP MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said he resigned as a legislator of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. In a post on Facebook, Singh Singh MLA from Amritsar North seat said he has sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.
Pathanmajra from Sanaur, Jouramajra from Samana and Singh from Amritsar North joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Punjab BJP in-charge Satish Poonia, co-incharge Virendra Sachdeva and state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon.
Speaking after joining the BJP, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh described his five years with the AAP as an "internship period" he said, "today, my five-year internship in AAP came to an end, and I am formally joining the BJP. With our experience, we will make every effort to restore peace and prosperity in Punjab."
Singh added that Punjab was fighting for its existence. Referring to the lines "Punjab Sindh Gujarat Maratha", he said Punjab had been given priority, but was in a pathetic condition today.
"Peace and prosperity can be restored in Punjab with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders. We have seen how BJP governments have worked in various states. Whatever responsibility is entrusted to us, we will fulfil it diligently," he added.
Jouramajra said Punjab was the "land of God", but its condition had deteriorated over the past five years. He alleged that there was a mining mafia and scams involving government schemes, and said the state needed a "double-engine" government to stabilise it.
"Punjab is the land of God, but over the past five years, it has become terrible. No one knows where a bullet will come from. There is a mining mafia, and scams are taking place in schemes. We need a double-engine government in Punjab, as the state needs a push to become a stable state," he said and added that the biggest reason for leaving the AAP and joining the BJP was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had delivered on his promises.
While Pathanmajra attacked the AAP government’s record, saying Punjab was now known as "Udta Punjab" and added that the AAP had initially offered an attractive vision, but those who raised their voices were sidelined. Punjab, he said, should become "Ubharta Punjab". He alleged that the government had taken around Rs 2.5 lakh crore in loans and "destroyed" the state.
Poonia welcomed the three rebel AAP leaders into party fold and said their "political, social and administrative background" will strengthen the party and its “victory mission” in Punjab. "There is an undercurrent in favour of the BJP and anti-incumbency against the ruling AAP in Punjab. Drug menace is the biggest challenge in Punjab," he said.
He said while chitta (adulterated heroin) has destroyed Punjab’s youth under AAP rule, "corruption and crime" are the other two major challenges impacting the lives of the people in the border state. He said drug abuse was the biggest challenge facing Punjab and alleged that the drug menace had destroyed the state's youth.
"While working on the ground, one thing became clear to us: the biggest challenge facing Punjab is drug abuse. The youth of Punjab have been destroyed by the drug menace," he said. Poonia said the AAP came to power in Punjab, promising that it would end the drug menace, but has failed to do so.
"Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that drug abuse in Punjab will be eradicated by December 31, 2029. The BJP is committed to restore the former glory of Punjab," he said.
Taking a swipe at the AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal president Badal claimed that several more leaders would leave the ruling party in the coming days. He also predicted that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would lose the upcoming Assembly election from Dhuri.
Badal said his visits to different areas had shown that people were not merely disillusioned with the Mann-led government but had developed strong resentment against the Chief Minister and his leadership.