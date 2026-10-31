AAP names 40 candidates for Punjab polls; CM Mann fielded from Dhuri, jailed Minister Arora from Ludhiana West

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today announced a list of 40 candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking re-election from Dhuri, assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and jailed former minister Sanjeev Arora from Ludhiana (West).

Interestingly names of none of the sitting state cabinet ministers figure in this first list and also the party has not announced new faces from these assembly seats.

Most of the candidates had been finalised at a meeting between CM Mann, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia on Friday. Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and Harpal Cheema joined the meeting through video conference. The PAC approved the names on Saturday.

After the meeting in which the party held detailed discussions on its candidate list, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who was flanked by Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member and state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, said he had congratulated the candidates and expressed confidence that they would win. He said the party was planning to field new faces in the next list.

"Names of 40 candidates had been finalised based on public surveys and feedback, who received a positive response from the people have been confirmed. I extend my heartiest congratulations to them and hope that they will be elected once again," he said.

Mann said, "The reason why we have announced candidates now is to give them enough time to seek mandate from the voters on the basis of the performance of my government in education, health, irrigation, rural development through revival of village ponds and through the benefits given to women and all domestic power consumers."

He said the party had also decided to give opportunities to new faces, while congratulating those selected as candidates. Explaining why the AAP had decided to announce its candidates ahead of other parties, the Chief Minister took a swipe at the Congress, saying it would continue finalising names until the last moment, while his party was confident about its choices.