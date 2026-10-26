Congress leader KC Venugopal confident of victory in 2027 Punjab polls, says people want change

CHANDIGARH: Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Monday said that the people of Punjab were seeking a change of government and expressed confidence that the party would win the 2027 Assembly elections. He said this ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launching a campaign with a mega ‘Hisab Maango’ rally in Sangrur, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district, on November 4.
Addressing reporters after chairing a day-long party review meeting at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Chandigarh, Venugopal launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the deteriorating law and order situation and the drug menace in the state.
“Punjab’s law and order situation is completely broken, and the state is becoming an epicentre of the drug mafia. These evils need to be eradicated. Our goal is to win back Punjab and save it from these forces,” he said.
He said, “People across the country are increasingly identifying with his (Rahul Gandhi's) vision and ideas, especially Gen Z and youngsters. I think Punjabis are also looking forward to November 4."
Referring to recent firing incidents in Punjab, Venugopal said, “Day by day, the situation is worsening. The government has no control over law and order. Whenever the Congress was in power, people remember those days as a period of peace in Punjab. We are going to repeat that."
Meanwhile, amid a row over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s reported “baap” remark against the Prime Minister, Venugopal said Kharge had referred to Narendra Modi’s ideological father, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and not made a personal attack.
Venugopal also criticised the BJP over an alleged purification ceremony conducted by a right-wing group after Kharge attended an event in Uttarakhand in August.
“What did they do to Kharge ji? They conducted a purification exercise after a tall leader from a marginalised background attended an event. What does that mean?” he asked.
Congress general secretary and party in-charge for Punjab Sachin Pilot said the party was united and preparing for the Assembly elections. He also criticised the AAP government over the drug menace and law and order issues.