First get ' hatchet man' CEC to resign, then suspend SIR: Congress on Amit Shah's debate dare

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's challenge to debate the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in a special session of Parliament, demanding that he first secure the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and suspend the exercise.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said Shah should demonstrate his seriousness about holding a parliamentary debate by getting Kumar to resign, referring to the CEC as the Home Minister's "hatchet man".

Ramesh also demanded that the government share its proposals on delimitation with the Opposition well in advance and convene an all-party meeting to discuss them.

In a post on X, the Congress leader pointed out that 82 days had passed since the Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die, but the session had not yet been prorogued.

He alleged that Shah was keeping open the possibility of convening a special session to pass the Delimitation Bills with a "super-tainted two-thirds majority" in the Lok Sabha. While the contents of the proposed Bills were not known, their intent was clear, he claimed, accusing the BJP of seeking to avert an electoral setback in 2029.