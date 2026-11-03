Indian seafarer killed as aerial object strikes cargo vessel off Oman coast, 13 rescued

An Indian seafarer was killed after an Indian-flagged cargo vessel carrying 14 crew members came under attack off the coast of Oman on Monday, with 13 others rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, the government said on Tuesday.

The vessel, identified as MSV Al Jusufi, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the Omani coast, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

In a post on X, Sonowal said all 13 surviving crew members had safely evacuated the vessel and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard. The deceased seafarer was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, a native of Gujarat, who succumbed to his injuries.