Indian seafarer killed as aerial object strikes cargo vessel off Oman coast, 13 rescued

An Indian seafarer was killed after an Indian-flagged cargo vessel carrying 14 crew members came under attack off the coast of Oman on Monday, with 13 others rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, the government said on Tuesday.
The vessel, identified as MSV Al Jusufi, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the Omani coast, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.
In a post on X, Sonowal said all 13 surviving crew members had safely evacuated the vessel and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard. The deceased seafarer was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, a native of Gujarat, who succumbed to his injuries.
Expressing condolences over the death, the minister said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Indian Embassy in Oman were in touch with local authorities to provide immediate assistance to the survivors.
The government is also working to facilitate the early repatriation of the 13 surviving crew members and the mortal remains of Ajij, he added.
The latest incident comes amid growing security concerns over commercial shipping in West Asia, where merchant vessels have repeatedly come under attack since the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran began in February 2026.
India has repeatedly expressed concern over attacks on commercial vessels in the region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, and called for the protection of civilian shipping and seafarers.
In September, an Indian seafarer, Suraj Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, died after sustaining head injuries when the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao was struck by a missile off the coast of Oman. Nineteen of the 20 Indian crew members aboard the vessel were rescued.
Earlier, three Indian seafarers were killed in an attack on the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello near the Omani coast in June. The vessel was carrying 24 Indian crew members among its 28-member crew.
The Ministry of External Affairs had said last week that 22 Indian nationals had been killed in the West Asia conflict since it began in February. The latest death takes the toll to at least 23.
India has stepped up coordination among its diplomatic missions and maritime authorities to monitor the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the conflict-affected region.