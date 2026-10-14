Doval raised safety of Indian seafarers, tankers with Iran; attacks on civilian infrastructure ‘unacceptable’: MEA

The safety and security of Indian seafarers and tankers were raised during a phone conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Iranian counterpart Mohsen Rezaei on October 12, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday, amid concerns over attacks on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

The two sides also discussed bilateral issues, the regional situation and international developments, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

Asked whether India had raised attacks on Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz during the conversation, Jaiswal said the safety and security of Indian seafarers and tankers were discussed.

India has expressed concern over repeated attacks on merchant ships in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Gulf.

New Delhi has called such attacks “completely unacceptable” and urged that they cease immediately.