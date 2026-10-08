‘Completely unacceptable’: India condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi airports that killed three

India on Thursday condemned attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed three people and injured 36, describing the targeting of civilian infrastructure as “completely unacceptable”.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the attacks over the past few days had resulted in civilian deaths and injuries and expressed condolences to the families of those killed.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured,” the MEA said in a statement.

India also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, its people and government.